10-year-old girl dies by suicide, police investigate possible bullying

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Police have opened up an investigation into bullying after a 10-year-old girl was found dead after apparently committing suicide.

The girl's body was found by her sister on Sunday inside their Santa Ana (Calif.) home, KABC reports.

"We have heard rumors of bullying and are looking into that aspect," a police spokesperson said. "This is an ongoing investigation and we will be looking into the victim's phone to identify whether there was any bullying."

The girl was a student at Hazard Elementary School. The Garden Grove Unified School District released a statement Monday.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of one of our students. We have our crisis counselors on site today and throughout the week to ensure students and staff have support during this difficult time."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

