14-year-old girl found guilty of stabbing best friend to death

FORT WORTH - A 14-year-old girl was found guilty Thursday of killing her best friend by stabbing her to death.

Nylah Lightfoot was found dead May 29 with stab wounds to her neck and chest in a Fort Worth apartment complex, the Star-Telegram reports.

The 14-year-old charged with her murder faces up to 40 years in prison, although she could be also be sentenced with probation.

At the girl's trial, defense attorneys argued the jury should look at her intentions and that she simply wanted the victim to go home. But prosecutors said Lightfoot's wounds show the girl wanted to hurt her.

During her trial, the girl said Lightfoot was "the best friend anyone could ever have" and said her death was something she would never forget.

