2 jail workers arrested in Epstein suicide investigation, report says

NEW YORK - Two jail employees working the night Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide were arrested Tuesday, the New York Times reports.

The federal Bureau of Prisons employees will be charged with failing to check on Epstein the night he took his own life.

Epstein was being held inside a Manhattan prison while he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges. He was found dead in his cell the morning of Aug. 10.

The jail employees allegedly fell asleep the night Epstein committed suicide instead of checking on him every half-hour. The two workers will also be charged with falsifying records to cover up their negligence.

