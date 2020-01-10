5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Puerto Rico
GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico – A 5.3-magnitude earthquake hit on Friday afternoon, southwest of Indios, Puerto Rico after a series of aftershocks, according to seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey.
Indios is a neighborhood in the municipality of Guayanilla, which is still recovering after a deadly 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday.
More than 1,100 earthquakes have shaken the island’s southwest coastal area since Dec. 28, according to the Puerto Rico Seismic Network.
The Tuesday quake caused a bathroom wall to fall on Nelson Martinez, 53, killing him. It also injured nine people and left thousands homeless.
President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and Gov. Wanda Vázquez deployed the National Guard.
About 300,000 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s customers remained without power. On Friday, Sen. Rick Scott toured the Costa Sur electric plant, which was damaged during the Tuesday quake.
Puerto Ricans are still recovering from Hurricane Maria, a devastating Category 4 storm that hit 2017.
HOW TO HELP
- The American Red Cross chapter in Puerto Rico is accepting donations for disaster relief online.
- The Hispanic Federation has a disaster relief program aiming to reach 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico. The organization is accepting donations on its site.
- Americares aims to deliver medicine and aid to local health providers. The organization is accepting donations on its site.
