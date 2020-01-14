3 students injured when storms break through school gym

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. – Wild video shows the moment a severe storm blew through a school gym in North Carolina on Monday, injuring three students.

The back part of the Union Intermediate Elementary School gym can be seen falling down as about 25 children ran the other way to safety. As the students ran, bricks and wooden beams began to fall.

The injured children were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, although they are expected to be fine, WTVD reports.

“What a blessing it is that only three students were injured and those three students are going to be okay,” said school spokesperson Wendy Cabral. “We can fix this building, but students are our priority and we’re very blessed that they’re okay.”