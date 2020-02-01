Cancer patient gets Super Bowl LIV surprise

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Cheryl Butzier, an oncology nurse, had an idea when she learned her 60-year-old leukemia patient is a San Francisco 49ers fan.

She has a cousin who works for the Bay Area team, so she called in a favor.

The San Francisco 49ers sent a fan package to Oscar Jones Jr., who has been getting treatment for about six months at the Mercy Health St. Anne Cancer Center in Toledo, Ohio.

“They surprised me for real,” Jones told a WTVG reporter.

The T-shirt and gear arrived just in time. He said he will be using it to celebrate the San Francisco 49ers’ victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.