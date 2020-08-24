Falwell resigns as leader of Liberty University

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned on Monday as leader of Liberty University, an official from the private evangelical school said, according to The Washington Post. Falwell’s father, the late Rev. Jerry Falwell founded the university.

Falwell, who led the university for 13 years, started to face scrutiny earlier this year after a federal lawsuit alleged Falwell put students in danger when he downplayed the coronavirus pandemic and planned to continue on-campus instruction. The online transition was on March 23.

Falwell decided to take a leave of absence after a photo of him on Instagram caused controversy. The board named his replacement: Jerry Prevo, who has served as chairman of the school’s board of trustees since 2003.

Screenshot of a now deleted picture from Jerry Falwell Jr.'s Instagram account (Jerry Falwell Jr.)

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Producer Brian Doughty contributed to this report.