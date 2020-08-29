Fans react to Chadwick Bosen’s death: ‘Wakanda Forever’

MIAMI – Social media filled with tributes to Chadwick Bosen on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The actor brought to life T’Challa, the king of Wakanda and Black Panther superhero. He died of cancer on Friday in Los Angeles. He was 43.

Here are some of the tributes:

“In the deep dark forests of Wakanda, the drums of mourning can be heard all over the world telling of the passing of a true Black king!” You left your mark forever in the sands of time! Rest peacefully in His bosom King T’Challa.🙏🏾🌹💖.#Wakanda4Ever pic.twitter.com/x3GCw8Hv9f — Olisa (@MeduaOlisa) August 29, 2020

Tears overflowing. You will forever be mighty and beloved. Thank you for sharing yourself so powerfully, beautifully and generously in this lifetime. We were lucky to have so much of you. Praying and sending love and many blessings to your family. #LegendsNeverDie #WakandaForever — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 29, 2020

I want to say something more thoughtful, something graceful — the kind of grace you showed, Chadwick. I can’t find it. I’m hurt.



You said to me “Give our people what you have”.



I wish you knew how much you gave us. How much you gave me. You changed my life. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/2xS1wIIXfS — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) August 29, 2020

A King created Black Panther, another King brought it to life on the big screen. Long live the KINGS!

Farewell, Chadwick Boseman. You will be missed beyond words, brother, see you on the other side.

WAKANDA FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/ld0F7wVZ1N — Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) August 29, 2020

The King has gone home to the Djalia. Forever to be in our hearts and memories. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/1Zfa1iWyBi — Digital Jed👁️‍🗨️ (@DigitalJedi_X) August 29, 2020

i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿‍♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020

Thank you for reminding the world that we are superheroes. The power of the #BlackPanther will never be stripped away.

Sending love and prayers to his family. #WakandaForever #RIPChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/rDWcAeQUqw — Austin Smith (@austinsmithsolo) August 29, 2020

"Death is not the end. It's more of a stepping off point. You reach out with both hands and Bast and Sekhmet, they lead you into the green vedlt where... you can run forever." #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/Zc8JrjmF6K — Chase Tucker (@ChaseVTucker) August 29, 2020