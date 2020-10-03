Kellyanne Conway tweets she’s tested positive for COVID-19

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

At 10:16 p.m. Friday, Conway wrote: “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

Conway joins a now-growing list of those in contact with the Trump White House who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Conway had reportedly met with the president earlier in the week.

Also testing positive in a matter of days are White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, then shortly after she began feeling ill, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, three White House reporters, and one White House staffer, have also tested positive in the past few days.

