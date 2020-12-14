83ºF

5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

The Associated Press

This undated file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Delaware, Ohio, shows Tommy Thompson. Thompson, a former deep-sea treasure hunter is about to celebrate his fifth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing coins made from gold found in an historic ship wreck. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former deep-sea treasure hunter is about to mark his fifth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of 500 missing gold coins.

Defendant Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since mid-December 2015.

That’s when federal Judge Algenon Marbley found he’d violated a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the coins.

Thompson says he’s already said everything he knows about them.

The coins were minted from gold recovered from the SS Central America, which sank in a hurricane off South Carolina in 1857.

