Capitol chaos: FBI creates online form for public to upload info to ID people involved

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the same day as a mob attack on the nations capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FBI created on online form for anyone with information about the chaos at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday. They are particularly looking images, videos, or other multimedia files to help identify the people who were part of the melee.

“The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.

He said the FBI is accepting tips and digital media about the rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. They are looking for information such as photos, or videos that could be relevant.

The online form can be used for uploading images, videos, or other multimedia files, as well as any other tips that could be used in the investigation, according to the FBI: https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/aad18481a3e8f02

Wray stated: “We are determined to find those responsible and ensure justice is served.”

The FBI also released a a number for anyone wanting to share any information (‪800) 225-5324 or online at tips.fbi.gov.