The Latest: Snow fall in Mass., R.I. tops 1 foot overnight

9:15 a.m.

Several areas of Massachusetts were hit with more than 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow, including the central Massachusetts communities of Fitchburg, Lunenburg and Ashburnham.

Other isolated places with 18-plus inches were North Andover and Wilmington, the National Weather Service reported. Chepachet, a village in Gloucester, took the prize in Rhode Island with 13 inches (33 centimeters).

Power outages in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are minimal, fewer than 1,000 in the Ocean State and about 4,000 in Massachusetts.

8:40 a.m.

Much of southern New Hampshire got about a foot of snow with Derry having gotten 13 inches (33 centimeters). Parts of northern New Hampshire, known for ski resorts and snowmobile trails, have 9 to 10 inches (23 to 25 centimeters) on the ground.

“For the next couple of weeks, the conditions are going to be phenomenal” for winter sports, Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday during an interview on WZID-FM.

6:10 a.m.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey residents spent Groundhog Day repeatedly plowing and shoveling after a winter storm left as much as 30 inches (76 centimeters) of snow in the northern part of the state.

Snow showers, blowing snow and coastal flooding continued to cause problems Tuesday throughout the state, forecasters said.

A state of emergency imposed Sunday by Gov. Phil Murphy remained in effect and state government offices were closed for nonessential personnel.

The National Weather Service reported 30 inches of snow fell in parts of Sussex and Morris counties on Monday.

NJ Transit resumed regular bus service in the southern part of the state, but it delayed resumption of bus and train service in the northern and central parts of the state.

The New Jersey State Police reported as of 7 p.m. Monday, troopers had responded to 661 crashes and aided 1,050 motorists since 6 p.m. Sunday.

There was also concern about coastal flooding due to the storm. In a video posted on Facebook by Union Beach Police, Keyport Police Chief Shannon Torres and Capt. Michael Ferm were shown rescuing a man from floodwaters who was showing signs of hypothermia in his car.