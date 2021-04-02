WATCH LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team could revise travel guidelines

WASHINGTON – The White House COVID-19 Response Team and public health officials hold a press briefing Friday where they could discuss revisions to travel guidelines.
The briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Watch it live at the top of this page.
