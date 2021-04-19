WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs anti-riot bill into law

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning in Winter Haven, where he signed an anti-riot bill into law.

HB 1, the “Combatting Violence, Disorder and Looting and Law Enforcement Protection Act,” redefines the meaning of protest and riots.

The governor said the new law does multiple things, including providing stiffer penalties for those arrested during riots and holding local governments accountable if they order police to stand down during protests that turn chaotic.

According to the governor, this will allow people to sue local governments for injuries or property damage sustained during these types of incidents.

DeSantis said the law also prevents local governments from defunding law enforcement agencies, and said the idea to do so is “insane.”

The anti-riot bill was approved by the Florida House of Representatives earlier this month.

The vote fell along partisan lines with Republicans in support and Democrats opposed. But it languished in the Senate, opposed by Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami.

“Not a single one of my colleagues ever heard from law enforcement that last year they felt helpless in Florida. That the brave men and woman serving in either sheriff’s departments or local police departments felt helpless with rampant rioters,” Pizzo said.

Many of the rioters who torched police cars and vandalized property during last year’s protests were arrested. With this law in place, they will face stiffer penalties, for “aggravated rioting, causing great bodily harm, damaging property or endangering traffic.”

The legislation creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies.

In fact, the new law gives drivers the right to plow right through demonstrators if they feel threatened without fear of prosecution and immunity from civil charges.