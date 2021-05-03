Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

The Oneida Casino lights glow in the parking lot in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2nd, 2021, near Green Bay, Wisconsin. Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police Saturday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

MADISON, Wis. – A man who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a northeastern Wisconsin tribal casino restaurant had been fired from the eatery and ordered by a court to leave his former supervisor alone, according to court records.

Bruce Pofahl, 62, walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in Green Bay on Saturday and shot Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, at a wait station at close range with a 9 mm handgun as dozens of patrons looked on, Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday during a news conference in Green Bay.

Pandemonium erupted inside the complex, the sheriff said. As people were yelling and screaming, Pofahl went outside and shot another restaurant employee, 28-year-old Daniel Mulligan, the sheriff said. A team of Green Bay police officers opened fire on Pofahl moments later, killing him.

Mulligan was in serious but stable condition at a Milwaukee hospital on Monday, Delain said. The sheriff defended the officers’ decision to fire on Pofahl, saying “certainly this individual was a threat.”

The restaurant is part of an Oneida Nation hotel, casino and conference center complex on the tribe's reservation just west of the city of Green Bay. The complex employs 150 to 200 people.

Pofahl's supervisor at the restaurant, Elizabeth Walker, took out a restraining order against him in March, online court records show.

She wrote in her petition that Pofhal had recently been fired for “a few things, including harassment," and had been sending her texts and emails threatening her and her family for several weeks. One message read “times (sic) up” and another warned he would ruin her sister's wedding, Walker wrote. He also sent her photos of her home, she wrote.

Pofahl declined to attend a hearing on the order, saying in a note to the court that he suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes and was afraid he'd catch COVID-19 in the courtroom. A court commissioner granted the restraining order but did not prohibit Pofahl from possessing a firearm.

