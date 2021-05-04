What mothers really want for Mother’s Day 2021 (instead of flowers)

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, (Sunday, May 9), and although it may be tempting to run to the nearest grocery store or pharmacy to grab a Mother’s Day greeting card and flowers, you may want to hold off.

In a study by RetailMeNot, they discovered that Americans plan to spend more on Mother’s Day in 2021 than in 2020 ($120 vs $97). However, according to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, 76% of Americans plan to give their mother a gift this year — albeit, the wrong one.

People plan on giving the following gifts to their mothers:

Ad

Flowers (45%)

A greeting card/acknowledgment that mom’s doing a good job (36%)

A gift card (28%)

A phone/video call (23%)

However, out of the 565 moms TopCashback surveyed, these are the top four things mother’s really want:

A clean house (34%)

An acknowledgment that mom’s doing a good job (32%)

A break from the mom routine (30%)

Delivered breakfast, lunch, brunch and/or dinner (26%)

It may seem obvious, but it seems as though it’s the little things that truly matter to mothers — even on a day like Mother’s Day.

Although we can’t suggest how you should help clean the house, how you should acknowledge her hard work, or how you can give her a break after nearly two decades of raising you, we can offer some food-related advice.