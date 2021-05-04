Partly Cloudy icon
National

What mothers really want for Mother’s Day 2021 (instead of flowers)

Plus, find out what Florida mothers’ favorite brunch food is

Nicole Lopez-Alvar
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Mother's Day
,
Brunch
,
Florida
,
South Florida
,
Miami
,
Miami-Dade County
Lobster Eggs Benedict at Blue Heaven in Key West, Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar. (Courtesy of Nicole Lopez-Alvar)

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, (Sunday, May 9), and although it may be tempting to run to the nearest grocery store or pharmacy to grab a Mother’s Day greeting card and flowers, you may want to hold off.

In a study by RetailMeNot, they discovered that Americans plan to spend more on Mother’s Day in 2021 than in 2020 ($120 vs $97). However, according to a recent survey from TopCashback.com, 76% of Americans plan to give their mother a gift this year — albeit, the wrong one.

People plan on giving the following gifts to their mothers:

  • Flowers (45%)
  • A greeting card/acknowledgment that mom’s doing a good job (36%)
  • A gift card (28%)
  • A phone/video call (23%)

However, out of the 565 moms TopCashback surveyed, these are the top four things mother’s really want:

  • A clean house (34%)
  • An acknowledgment that mom’s doing a good job (32%)
  • A break from the mom routine (30%)
  • Delivered breakfast, lunch, brunch and/or dinner (26%)

It may seem obvious, but it seems as though it’s the little things that truly matter to mothers — even on a day like Mother’s Day.

Although we can’t suggest how you should help clean the house, how you should acknowledge her hard work, or how you can give her a break after nearly two decades of raising you, we can offer some food-related advice.

