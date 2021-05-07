Florida courthouses ease some coronavirus restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida courthouses are relaxing some coronavirus restrictions while others remain in place.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady amended orders on Thursday so that masks, temperature checks and health screenings will no longer be required to enter state court buildings, but masks and social distancing will still be required in the actual courtrooms.

Many court proceedings moved to online video conferencing last spring when COVID-19 prompted lockdowns around the United State and the rest world.

Jury trials were halted completely in Florida but eventually resumed.