Target relaxes mask requirements at stores across the US

FILE - In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Target extended its strong sales streak through the holiday quarter and grabbed business from rivals. The Minneapolis-based discounter reported Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it profit soared 66%, while sales jumped 21% for its fiscal fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – Target is no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings unless required by local ordinances, the company announced Monday.

This means stores in Florida will not require face masks for fully vaccinated individuals since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order lifting all local COVID-19 mandates in the Sunshine State.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time,” the company said in a statement. “Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”

Despite the change, Target says face coverings are still “strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated.”

Ad

“We’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” the statement read.

Nearly all CVS-Target locations are currently offering vaccination appointments and Target is providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines. The company is also offering their employees free Lyft rides (up to $15 each way) to get to and from their appointments.