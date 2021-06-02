Anheuser-Busch wants to toast with Americans on the 4th of July

Enjoy a cold beer with your friends on the 4th of July, compliments of Anheuser-Busch.

The company has teamed up with the White House in the latest push to reach the country’s vaccination goal of 70% by the summer holiday. A tweet posted by the company promises to “unlock” a voucher for a free beer if the country reaches that goal.

We’re teaming up with the @WhiteHouse in the fight against #COVID. And we’re doing it the best way we know how: bringing everyone together over a 🍺. Our biggest giveaway ever will be unlocked when we reach the vaccination goal by 7/4/21. #LetsGrabABeer https://t.co/lA8L3K2oZR pic.twitter.com/67epocqTqY — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) June 2, 2021

The promotion is one of many being launched to boost vaccination efforts. Shake Shack is offering up free fries and Krispy Kreme has already given away 1.5 million doughnuts to customers who present their vaccination card, showing they have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

Several states including Ohio and California have created lotteries, promising vaccinated residents chances to win millions of dollars.

The White House has confirmed more than half of American adults have been vaccinated.