National

Biden discusses Build Back Better agenda

President Joe Biden holds his Build Back Better virtual event on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden discussed his Build Back Better agenda with a group of local officials from around the nation. The president said it will lower costs for working families, generate economic growth and create jobs.

Biden’s statement earlier

