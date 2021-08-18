Disney’s Halloween 2021 lineup includes new adaptive and sensory-friendly kids costumes & wheelchair covers

Halloween is a holiday every child should be able to participate in with pride, confidence, and ease, and Disney is taking this to heart by expanding their inclusive adaptive line for the second year in a row.

In 2020, shopDisney.com released their first-ever line of adaptive costumes to their 2020 Halloween lineup.

This year, the costumes got a 2021 upgrade.

The new adaptive line of costumes include a Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” Adaptive Costume, a “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” Adaptive Costume, and Cinderella’s coach wheelchair cover set.

Catch our friends @Rollettes_LA dancing their way into spooky szn with our adaptive Halloween offerings, available now at https://t.co/j4OBJxa5u5! pic.twitter.com/pDCauPeeuP — shopDisney (@shopDisney) August 16, 2021

According to ABC’s Good Morning America, the adaptive costumes are designed with stretch fabric that opens in back for easier dressing, longer lengths for wheelchair-friendly wear, and flap opening on the front center with self-stick fabric closure to accommodate tube access.

Ad

The wheelchair cover sets fit most wheelchairs, and come with supportive plastic piping pieces for added stability. They also come with long, self-stick fabric strips to help keep the pieces in place.

“We are excited to meet the needs of more of our guests and plan to continue to grow the collection,” says Stephanie Young, president of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing at The Walt Disney Company.

For more on Disney’s Adaptive Halloween Costumes, click here.