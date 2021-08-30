How to help Louisiana as Hurricane Ida leaves over 1 million without power

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane — eerily on the same calendar date as Hurricane Katrina did exactly 16 years ago — knocking out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings, and causing life-threatening flash flooding across the state.

As of Monday morning, a spokesperson for Crowdsource Rescue told CNN they had rescued around 150 people out of the 1,000 reports they had received in Louisiana.

Rescue workers embarked in the hundreds to reach those trapped by floodwaters, and utility crews are working after the storm shattered the state’s electrical grid.

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In moments of desperation such as this, monetary donations, over physical donations of food, clothing, or first aid, are key so that aid organizations on the ground in Louisiana can get exactly what they need at that moment.

However, be aware of scam organizations or groups claiming to be accepting aid donations. If you are unaware if a group is to be trusted, you may verify its authenticity by visiting the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Watch, Charity Navigator, or GuideStar.

Below, we’ve rounded up trusted aid organizations that are accepting donations for Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Organizations accepting donations (listed in alphabetical order)

American Red Cross: Donations directed toward Hurricane Ida enable the Red Cross to respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance. Click here to donate.

Americares: Americares has a fund to support its deliveries of medicine, personal protective equipment and medical supplies to disaster areas. Click here to donate.

Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities of Acadiana is listing ways for people to help the victims of Hurricane Ida, whether it be by monetary donation or volunteer work. Click here to donate.

GoFundMe: The Weather Channel and GoFundMe have teamed up to help people in the path of a natural disaster be prepared and recover quicker than ever before. Click here to donate.

Operation Blessing: Operation Blessing partners, staff, and disaster relief volunteers are the first on the ground, partnering with emergency management and local churches to bring food, clean water, medicine and other vital supplies to meet the immediate needs of those suffering. Donate online: Click here to donate.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is helping those affected by Hurricane Ida by operating a command unit, refrigerated truck, a laundry unit, shower unit, bunkhouse, and two Field Kitchens. These kitchens can produce between 15,000-20,000 meals per day. Click here to donate.

United Way: United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting donations and looking for volunteers. It has set up a fund to support both short- and long-term relief efforts. Click here to donate.

World Central Kitchen: Chef José Andrés, who leads an organization that provides food relief in areas hit by disaster, tweeted that a team in New Orleans would activate its three kitchen facilities in the city. He said they have supplies already on hand for more than 100,000 meals. Click here to donate.

Pet Relief Agencies

Humane Society Disaster Relief: Donate online.

Louisiana SPCA: Donate online.

Mississippi ASPCA: Donate online.