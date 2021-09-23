Recall Alert: Boppy Company recalls more than 3 million pillows after infant deaths

3.3 million Boppy baby pillows have been recalled, after eight infant deaths were reported.

The recall Thursday from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, comes after a warning for similar products was issued a year ago, about nursing pillows and baby loungers.

The eight deaths, occurring between December 2015 and June 2020, reported infants being suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the pillows.

The recall involves all Bobby Newborn Lounger models, including the Bobby Original Newborn Lounger, the Boppy Preferred Lounger and the Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Boppy Lounger.

The company has advised that parents and caregivers immediately stop using the pillows.

For information about this nationwide recall, visit this link.