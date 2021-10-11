Mostly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

National

McDonald’s says ‘Thank You’ to teachers nationwide with free breakfast

Breakfast ‘Happy Meal’ for teachers this week

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fast Food, Educators, Restaurants
McDonald's --providing breakfast for educators October 11-15th.
McDonald's --providing breakfast for educators October 11-15th.

This week McDonald’s is saying “Thank You” to educators across the country with a free breakfast meal.

Teachers, administrators and school staff can redeem their breakfast from October 11-15. All they need to do is show a valid work ID.

The meals will be served in a “Happy Meal” box and will include a breakfast sandwich of their choice, hash browns and a medium beverage (soft drink, hot or iced coffee).

“Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them,” said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida.

To read this article in Spanish, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email