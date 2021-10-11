McDonald’s says ‘Thank You’ to teachers nationwide with free breakfast

This week McDonald’s is saying “Thank You” to educators across the country with a free breakfast meal.

Teachers, administrators and school staff can redeem their breakfast from October 11-15. All they need to do is show a valid work ID.

The meals will be served in a “Happy Meal” box and will include a breakfast sandwich of their choice, hash browns and a medium beverage (soft drink, hot or iced coffee).

who’s ur fav educator we should put on our sign? pic.twitter.com/ZFmXKI8nU5 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2021

“Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them,” said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald’s Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida.

