ABC’s ‘GMA’ chief meteorologist shows how fall foliage isn’t changing as vibrantly in 2021

If you’re a Florida resident who’s been longing to plan a trip to see the beautiful change of seasons up north, as the leaves turn to vibrant shades of orange and rust brown, you may be disappointed by the lack of fall foliage this year.

According to Emmy award-winner Ginger Zee, who is ABC’s “Good Morning America’s” chief meteorologist, due to an unusually warm fall, as well as heavy rainfall throughout the summer months, there seems to be a lack of fall colors in foliage this year.

In an Instagram post she shared on Thursday morning, she posted a side-by-side photo collage of the same tree taken in October of 2020 and October of this year located in Metuchen, New Jersey.

She wrote, “Warmest start to meteorological fall for many from North Dakota to Maine… but also came off a super wet summer with mild nights. Seems to be having an impact on fall colors 🍂”

Check out the stunning photo, below.

Besides Zee, hundreds of Northeast and New England residents have been noticing this stark difference between the fall foliage of this year compared to last year, as well.

Michigan-based media outlet MLive shared an entire article comparing the same trees today and from this time last year. Click here to see it.

Will you be planning a trip to see the change of leaves regardless of the lack of vibrant colors? Let us know in the comments below.