Starbucks and Costco workers will see higher paychecks soon

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. Starbucks said Wednesday, Oct. 27 it is raising its U.S. employees pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Your local barista will be getting a raise by next summer. Beginning in late January, Starbucks employees who have worked for the popular coffee chain for two or more years, have received up to a five percent raise.

Employees who have worked for the national chain more than five years, could see up to a 10 percent raise.

Costco has also boosted wages to stay competitive in the recent wage battles across the country.

The warehouse giant has raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour.

That’s a jump from the $16 it was bumped up to in Feb.

The new raise would give workers at Costco two dollars more an hour compared to wages earned at Amazon, Target and other major retailers across the country.

The average wage for a Costco employee is about $25 an hour.