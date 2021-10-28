Mostly Cloudy icon
83º
wplg logo

National

Starbucks and Costco workers will see higher paychecks soon

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Minimum Wage, Wages, Business
The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. Starbucks said Wednesday, Oct. 27 it is raising its U.S. employees pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The "Siren" logo hangs outside a Starbucks Coffee shop, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Boston. Starbucks said Wednesday, Oct. 27 it is raising its U.S. employees pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your local barista will be getting a raise by next summer. Beginning in late January, Starbucks employees who have worked for the popular coffee chain for two or more years, have received up to a five percent raise.

Employees who have worked for the national chain more than five years, could see up to a 10 percent raise.

Costco has also boosted wages to stay competitive in the recent wage battles across the country.

The warehouse giant has raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour.

That’s a jump from the $16 it was bumped up to in Feb.

The new raise would give workers at Costco two dollars more an hour compared to wages earned at Amazon, Target and other major retailers across the country.

The average wage for a Costco employee is about $25 an hour.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email