Fisher-Price has updated a toy box classic.

The Chatter Telephone is back, but now it’s a fully functional telephone. It looks much like the classic, but is equipped with a Micro USB cable and can be paired with Bluetooth technology to an Android or Apple phone.

The battery will last about eight hours when fully charged. Phone numbers can also be dialed using the rotary option.

The Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone with Bluetooth can be pre-ordered through Best Buy for $60.