Well-known brand of vodka is getting a new name

A well-known brand of vodka is changing its name because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Stoli group has announced it is ending the use of the “Stolichnaya” name.

The company says the rebranding comes in an effort to accurately represent Stoli’s roots in Latvia.

In a statement, Uri Shefler, the founder of the Stoli group, said:

“Today, we have made the decision to rebrand Stolichnaya entirely as the name no longer represents our organization. More than anything, I wish for ‘Stoli’ to represent peace in Europe and solidarity with Ukraine.”

Across the country, in a show of support for Ukraine, several bars and restaurants are no longer selling Russian vodka.

In South Florida, Russian-made vodka and other products are now gone from the shelves at all Total Wine stores. Last week, customers shopping at a Fort Lauderdale Total Wine location were still met with plenty of vodka choices in store aisles, next to signs which read “We will no longer serve Russian made products.”