Cruising less risky now, CDC says

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

FILE - Cruise ships float at PortMiami, on April 7, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you’re getting ideas together for summer plans, going on a cruise may be back on the table for many families this year.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, getting on a cruise ship is less risky now than it was earlier this year.

A cruise vacation is now classified as a “Level 2″ destination with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

Back in mid-February, the risk level was a three or “high.”

The CDC still advises cruise passengers to be fully vaccinated and take precautionary measures while on a large ship, like wearing a mask while indoors and in crowded areas. “Level 2″ recommendations also ask travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential travel.

For more on the CDC’s travel classification scale, click here.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

