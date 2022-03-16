Cruising less risky now, CDC says

If you’re getting ideas together for summer plans, going on a cruise may be back on the table for many families this year.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, getting on a cruise ship is less risky now than it was earlier this year.

A cruise vacation is now classified as a “Level 2″ destination with “moderate” levels of COVID-19.

Back in mid-February, the risk level was a three or “high.”

The CDC still advises cruise passengers to be fully vaccinated and take precautionary measures while on a large ship, like wearing a mask while indoors and in crowded areas. “Level 2″ recommendations also ask travelers who are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 to avoid nonessential travel.

For more on the CDC’s travel classification scale, click here.