Several thousand pounds of beef are recalled due to possible e. coli contamination

Check your freezer, because more than 120,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled due to E. coli contamination concerns.

The beef was sold by the brands Thomas Farms, Nature Reserve and Marketside Butcher, manufactured between Feb. 1- Apr. 8.

Officials are urging consumers who have any of the meat in their refrigerators, to throw it out.

For more information about the recall released by the USDA, click on this link.