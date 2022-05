Varieties of Skittles gummies, Starburst gummies and Life Savers gummies are being recalled because there could be a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery has issued a voluntary recall for several popular candies on store shelves across the country.

The recall includes Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Savers Gummies due to the potential presence of a very thin metal strand being embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should throw it away.

