Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is finally back

After being available at just select locations for the past couple of days, Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza is officially back Thursday.

“Crave and you shall receive,” Taco Bell posted on its website, about two years after discontinuing the fan favorite.

The Mexican pizza was removed from menus in November 2020 as the pandemic forced the company to scale back its menu items.

But fans have been calling for its comeback ever since, even going so far as to create a petition to demand its return.

The Mexican pizza was first introduced in 1985 as the “Pizzazz Pizza.” It consists of a tortilla shell stuffed with sauce, beans and ground beef. It’s topped with more sauce, diced tomatoes and melted shredded cheese.

As part of the celebration of the launch, DashPass members can get $2 off Mexican pizza deliveries that are $12 or more from Thursday through May 26.

Enter MEXPIZZA at checkout to receive the promotion.