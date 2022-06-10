Sweet rescue: Firefighters pulled two people from chocolate tank at M&M factory

Firefighters in Pennsylvania rescued two people from a chocolate tank at an M&M factory

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – It’s like a scene out of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but in real life. Firefighters in Pennsylvania rescued two people from a chocolate tank at an M&M factory on Thursday.

Rescuers had to cut a hole in one of the tanks to get the two people out. One person was treated by firefighters at the scene, while the other was transported to an area hospital by helicopter.

It’s unclear how the two people ended up in the tank.

The facility is located in Lancaster County, near Hershey, which is also well-known for its chocolate factory.