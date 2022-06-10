81º

LIVE

National

Sweet rescue: Firefighters pulled two people from chocolate tank at M&M factory

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: National
Firefighters in Pennsylvania rescued two people from a chocolate tank at an M&M factory (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – It’s like a scene out of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, but in real life. Firefighters in Pennsylvania rescued two people from a chocolate tank at an M&M factory on Thursday.

Rescuers had to cut a hole in one of the tanks to get the two people out. One person was treated by firefighters at the scene, while the other was transported to an area hospital by helicopter.

It’s unclear how the two people ended up in the tank.

The facility is located in Lancaster County, near Hershey, which is also well-known for its chocolate factory.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email