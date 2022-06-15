2 police officers fatally shot near Los Angeles

Two officers were gunned down near Los Angeles after responding to a report of a stabbing.

LOS ANGELES – Two police officers in California were fatally shot Tuesday.

It happened while they were responding to a stabbing at a motel in El Monte, near Los Angeles.

Authorities say when the officers confronted the suspect, gunfire erupted inside the motel room.

The suspect then ran to the parking lot where more gunfire was exchanged.

The two injured officers were rushed to a hospital where they later died.

Officers shot and killed the gunman at the scene.

A procession for the fallen officers was held overnight in Los Angeles.

The city of El Monte, the police department and the El Monte Police Officers Association released a statement saying, “There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act as we learned about the passing of two of our police officers. It weighs heavy on our hearts and we are sending our support to their families.”

Neither the police officers nor the suspect have been identified.