2 Subway employees shot during argument about how much mayo was on sandwich

ATLANTA – Two female Subway employees were shot over the weekend all because of too much mayonnaise on a sandwich, authorities said.

The shooting took place at a subway in Atlanta on Sunday.

According to police, an argument began about the amount of mayonnaise on a customer’s sandwich.

Police said the customer then shot two young employees, leaving one dead and the other in the hospital. The victims had started just three weeks prior.

According to local media outlets, the store manager fired back at the customer, but didn’t strike him.

One of the employee’s children was also inside at the time and witnessed the shooting.

Authorities have not yet released the victims’ identities.

Police are still searching for the shooter.