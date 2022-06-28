Shoppers feeling the heat after Bed, Bath and Beyond reportedly cuts air conditioning to save money

Some customers may need a shower after visiting their local Bed, Bath and Beyond Store this summer.
According to a report from Bank of America, the retailer has turned off in store air conditioning to save money on electricity.
An official with Bed, Bath and Beyond denies the allegation, saying any possible changes to the in-store shopping experience have not come from the corporate office.
A report on the retailer’s last quarter showed sales dropped 22 percent. Analysts say the company’s recent sales promotions have not gained much traction with consumers.
Bank of America officials also say they expect the retailer will be announcing additional store closures and halted openings for new locations in the near future.