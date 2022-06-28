Shoppers feeling the heat after Bed, Bath and Beyond reportedly cuts air conditioning to save money

FILE - In this May 9, 2012 file photo, a Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif. Inventory difficulties hurt Bed Bath & Beyond during its fiscal fourth quarter and will continue into the current quarter, the home products retailer said Wednesday, April 13, 2022. For the three months ended Feb. 26, sales fell 22% to $2.05 billion. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research predicted sales of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond lost $159 million, or $1.79 per share, in the quarter. A year earlier it earned $9 million, or 8 cents per share. Stripping out certain items, the company lost 92 cents per share. Analysts were calling for a profit of 2 cents per share. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Some customers may need a shower after visiting their local Bed, Bath and Beyond Store this summer.

According to a report from Bank of America, the retailer has turned off in store air conditioning to save money on electricity.

An official with Bed, Bath and Beyond denies the allegation, saying any possible changes to the in-store shopping experience have not come from the corporate office.

A report on the retailer’s last quarter showed sales dropped 22 percent. Analysts say the company’s recent sales promotions have not gained much traction with consumers.

Bank of America officials also say they expect the retailer will be announcing additional store closures and halted openings for new locations in the near future.