2 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting during Fourth of July celebration

Two officers were injured Monday night in a shooting in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA – Large crowds of people ran for their lives after gunfire erupted Monday at a Fourth of July celebration in Philadelphia.

A witness recorded video from up above showing the chaos.

Two officers were injured and taken to a hospital.

They’ve since been released.

At a news conference after the shooting, the mayor of Philadelphia expressed his frustration and concern over gun violence in America.

“We have to come to grips with what this country is about right now,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “We had a beautiful day today except for some nitwit either shooting from a window or shooting from somewhere who has a gun and probably shouldn’t have had it.”

There has been no word yet on whether any suspects have been named in the shooting or if any arrests have been made.