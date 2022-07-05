In custody: ‘Person of interest’ in Illinois parade shooting known as ‘Awake the Rapper’

The 22-year-old who police have taken into custody in the July 4th parade shooting in Illinois is Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who made music videos under the name 'Awake the Rapper.'

CHICAGO – Police named 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III as a person of interest in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. Now, police say that they have Crimo in custody after a brief pursuit around 6:30 (CDT) Monday.

Crimo performed under the name Awake the Rapper.

Police believe it was Crimo who stood atop a building and shot into a crowd of people in Highland Park, Ill., who had gathered for a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb. At least six people were killed and 30 were wounded.

According to a youtube.fandom.com account, “Awake” released his first song “By the Pond” and then released a music video on an official artist channel.

Ad

The fandom description said the rapper gained a cult following since he and his music “disappeared from the internet.”

However, in 2021, he resurfaced with a video that showed him in a school classroom. At one point, he grabs onto an American flag and poses with ammunition.

Highland Park police said he was taken into custody without incident. There have been no charges filed yet.

[RELATED: Police find man suspected in shooting at Chicago-area parade]