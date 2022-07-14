4,000 beagles rescued from medical research facility, looking for new homes

4,000 beagles were rescued from a facility in Virginia accused of breeding them for medical research

CUMBERLAND, Va. – 4,000 beagles rescued from unsafe conditions at a medical facility in Virginia will be up for adoption soon, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The beagles are coming from the Envigo facility in Cumberland, Virginia where they were bred to be sold to labs for animal experiments.

According to a press release from the Humane Society U.S., “The transfer plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility. Repeated federal inspections have resulted in dozens of violations, including findings that some dogs had been “euthanized” without first receiving anesthesia, that dogs had received inadequate veterinary care and insufficient food, and that they were living in unsanitary conditions.”

The Department of Agriculture reports show more than 300 puppies have died at the facility from unknown causes over the past 20 years.

Federal agents have already seized more than 400 dogs from the facility.

The Humane Society says it will transport the rest over the next two months, prioritizing pregnant dogs, mothers with puppies and juveniles first.

For more information about how to adopt these beagles, click on this link.