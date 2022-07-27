Florida man dies in fall on steep slope in Glacier park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. – A 79-year-old Florida man has died in a fall in Glacier National Park while trying to scramble up an off-trail slope with a group of friends.

Park officials say Monday morning’s incident happened on Rising Wolf Mountain, several hundred feet above a campground. Members of the group descended to the victim’s location and yelled down to the campground for help and called 911.

A search helicopter transported the unconscious man to a ranger station where he was declared deceased.

Authorities said expert climbers Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell died in a fall on Dusty Star Mountain, likely late last week. Their bodies were recovered Monday.