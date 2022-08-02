Caught on Camera: Elderly store owner shoots armed robber

Surveillance video captured the moment a store owner shot an armed robber over the weekend in California.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – An 80-year-old store owner in California turned the tables on four would-be robbers over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at Craig Cope’s convenience store near San Bernardino.

A man armed with what looked like an assault rifle entered the store, along with three others.

Cope’s employee, Marnie Tapia, said her boss saw the men exiting their vehicle with weapons and was prepared.

As they entered the business, Cope, who was behind the counter, pulled out his shotgun and shot one of the men in the arm.

“I’m proud to call him my boss. He makes us feel better about being here, you know?” Tapia said. “The sheriff came in and warned me about 8 months ago or so that this was going on and to keep an eye out and pay attention, be on your toes.”

Police said the suspects took off after the shooting, leaving one of their own behind.

They were all eventually apprehended and are facing charges of robbery and conspiracy.

They are currently being held in jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.