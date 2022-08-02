Fancy Feast opens NYC restaurant with feline inspired dishes

NEW YORK – Cat lovers can now have a taste of their cat’s favorite meal at a pop-up restaurant in New York City.

Cat food brand Fancy Feast is opening an Italian restaurant, Gatto Bianco, in the city at 632 Hudson Street to showcase the company’s new “Medley’s” cat food line.

Fancy Feast has also released an online cookbook featuring two of the restaurant’s main courses and two of its desserts.

Beef ragu with tomatoes and pasta, baked sea bass, and almond chocolate cake are just a few items on the menu.

Baked sea bass at "Gatto Bianco," Fancy Feast's pop-up restaurant in NYC. (Courtesy: Fancy Feast)

The pop-up restaurant will only serve 16 guests for dinner on Aug. 11 and 12, with reservations starting at 6:30 p.m.

The tasting menu is complimentary.

To read the menu and make reservations, click on this link.