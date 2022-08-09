Missing teen believed to have been abducted from campground party

TRUCKEE, Calif. – A frantic search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl over fears she was abducted from a party at a campground in northern California.

Kiely Rodni was last seen early Saturday morning.

Police say Kiely drove herself to the party, where people were drinking.

The teen told friends she was too drunk to drive home, but phone records show she texted her mother at 11:30 that night, saying she’d head home soon.

Police said she was last seen at the Prosser Family Campground in the town of Truckee around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, there were more than 100 young adults at the party, but no one saw her leave and her car -- a silver 2013 Honda CRV -- is still missing.

“We’re so scared and we miss her so much, and we love her so much,” Keily’s mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, said in the video message. “If anybody else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be, please come forward and share them.”

Anyone with information about Kiely’s whereabouts is asked to call 530-581-6320, and press option 7. All tipsters will remain anonymous. A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to her being found.