Pickle fans can enjoy fan favorites at Sonic for a limited time

How refreshing does a Pickle Juice Slush sound on a hot summer day?

Pickle fans will be able to soak up the last days of summer with a few of their favorite menu items back on the menu at Sonic Drive-In.

The Pickle Juice Slush and the Big Dill Cheeseburger are back on the menu nationwide until Aug. 28.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger launched in April of this year and will be back, along with pickle fries.

The slush combines the flavor of a salty dill pickle with a sweet slush. It was first introduced in 2018 and according to the fast food chain, it is one of the most requested menu items by fans on social media.

“Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated. Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC.

Ad