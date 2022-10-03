79º

McDonald’s now sells a ‘Happy Meal’ for adults

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

McDonald's to offer happy meals for adults starting Oct. 3. (McDonald's)

French fries, chicken nuggets or a burger and a special toy. If you ever had a “Happy Meal” growing up, you knew you were getting a treat.

McDonald’s has taken that concept and made a version for adults called the “Cactus Plant Flea Market Box” which comes with a Big-Mac or 10 piece Chicken McNuggets meal and one of four McDonaldland figurines including Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie or Cactus Buddy!.

The box will be available in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald’s App starting Oct. 3, while supplies last.

The release will also include a variety of McDonald’s tees, hoodies, and collectibles.

Any chance they will bring back McDonald’s restaurant birthday parties? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Will you be picking up a Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Let us know in the comments.

