Bob Evans Farms is recalling more than 7,500 pounds of its Italian pork sausage.

The company says the sausage might be contaminated with pieces of blue rubber.

The affected products are one-pound containers of “Bob Evans Italian sausage” with a use-by date of November 26th.

The USDA says there are no reports of illnesses related to this recall.

Those who have purchased the affected product are advised to return the sausage where they bought it from.