The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million after there was no winner on Monday.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Monday night, which had a $625 million grand prize.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday night for the $700 million jackpot, the largest Powerball prize so far this year.

The cash payout for the winning ticket is about $355 million.