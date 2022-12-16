WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from California

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Friday morning.

The 10-minute launch window opened at 6:46 a.m. EST.

“The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched NROL-87, NROL-85, SARah-1, and two Starlink missions,” SpaceX stated on its website. “Following stage separation, the first stage will land on Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

“SWOT is an internationally developed mission to conduct the first global survey of Earth’s surface water. It aims to provide a new understanding of the ocean’s role in climate change and improve the data humanity relies upon for fresh water management.”

