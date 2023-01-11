Art teacher to appear in court months after overdosing in front of middle school students

Frank Thompson, 57, is accused of overdosing on fentanyl in front of a group of students in November 2022.

WESTFIELD, N.J. – An art teacher from New Jersey is scheduled to appear in court next month, months after he was accused of overdosing on fentanyl in front of a group of middle school students.

The incident occurred Nov. 29 at Roosevelt Intermediate School in Westfield.

According to the Westfield Police Department, Frank Thompson, 57, was found unconscious in a classroom just after 9 a.m. that morning.

The New York Post reported that students noticed that he was in distress and the school nurse tried to help him until first responders arrived.

Police said a responding officer recognized signs that Thompson was overdosing and injected him with Narcan.

Thompson then quickly began showing signs of improvement, authorities said.

After the incident, the police department initiated an investigation and discovered fentanyl and paraphernalia inside Thompson’s classroom closet, authorities said.

The school district notified parents in a letter that the classroom had been sealed off and sanitized.

Thompson was arrested last Thursday and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 1.

He is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children and a disorderly person offense.