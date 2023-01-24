Girl, 9, finds 15 million-year-old shark tooth

A 9-year-old girl from Maryland has made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery.

The young girl recently found a 15 million-year-old shark tooth!

The daddy’s girl picked up her hobby from her father who says he’s never found one as big as she did.

Molly Sampson said she wanted to find something big for Christmas. It was low tide and perfect conditions that led to the rare discovery in the water.

Experts at the Calvert Marine Museum on Solomon’s Island confirmed she found a Megalodon shark tooth dating back millions of years based on where she found it along Calvert Cliffs State Park.

“We were looking around and I just looked over in the water and I looked at -- I saw something big -- it was like that far away from me and I went closer to it and I just saw it and I tried to scoop it up with the scooper, but I couldn’t because it’s so big,” Molly said. “And then I just reached him really quick and grabbed it, and I was like screeching.”

Molly says she wants to be a paleontologist when she grows up.